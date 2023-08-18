Watch Now
Good Samaritan, Coast Guard rescue 2 men in capsized boat

Posted at 1:37 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 13:37:10-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Two men, 58 and 60, were rescued after their boat capsized 7 miles north of Fort Pierce on Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

They first were rescued by a good Samaritan and then assisted by a Coast Guard boat. They were taken to the shore for EMS services with no injuries reported, the Coast Guard posted on social media.

The two men's ages were given to WPTV.

