Fort Pierce residents raise concerns over flooding, security from new Kolter Homes development

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Neighbors living in the High Point community in Fort Pierce told WPTV they're concerned about flooding and security connected to what's being developed near their homes along US-1 and the Savannah Lakes.

WATCH BELOW: 'We’re afraid it’s going to take our units out,' Julie Moore tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Fort Pierce neighbors worry about flooding from development

Through neighbor Julie Moore’s yard, the construction is in full view behind a wired fence.

“We’re going to get all that drainage,” said Moore.

More than thirty neighbors in the high point community showed up to tell WPTV they’re worried about storm run-off flooding their neighborhood.

“That water goes around and runs from there, down into our storm drains, which goes into our ponds, which raises and floods the rest of the complex,” said neighbor Mark Puz.

Moore said the water has no where to go with the woods cleared and land raised. She's concerned about her air conditioning units.

“We’re afraid it’s going to take our units out,” said Moore. “If we get a really bad hurricane season, it’s going to flood our lower units.”

With few trees left, there's also safety concerns and neighbors said wants the developer to build a wall for security and water protection.

“They need to put something that can't be jumped over, put a fence up and then put barbed wire on,” said neighbor Kenneth Sievers.

Residents took their concerns to the Fort Pierce City Commission on March 9.

As they wait for answers, WPTV reached out to the city and the developer, Kolter Homes, to see what's being done to address their concerns.

WPTV is still working to get answers.