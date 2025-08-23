Fort Pierce police investigating shooting in Wal-Mart parking lot

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the parking lot of Wal-Mart on Okeechobee Road on Friday night.

According to the Fort Pierce Police Department, officers were called to the scene at around 9:45 p.m. on August 22 after reports of gunfire.

Authorities said three individuals were involved in an altercation before the incident turned violent. Police said one man attempted to strike another, who then pulled out a firearm and shot him in the foot.

The injured man fled the scene on a bicycle but was later found and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He declined to press charges at the time, police said.

The shooter remained on scene and has been cooperating with detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Pierce Police at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.