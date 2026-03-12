Florida-based company announced plans to build AI data center in Fort Pierce

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is digging into a Florida-based company’s plans to build AI data center in Fort Pierce.

Atlas Compute, a company based out of Miami, announced in November, they secured land in Fort Pierce.

Is another data center coming to St. Lucie County? Not quite.

WPTV reached out to St. Lucie County leaders and learned no application proposals regarding the project have been submitted.

However, St. Lucie County reporter Tyler Hatfield learned from a release, that it could be operational by 2027.

WPTV listened to neighbor, Juli Iles, who said she needs questions answered before knows how to feel about the proposed data center.

“I want know how big it’s going to be, where it’s going to be, how that may affect my home, and my access to utilities, power, anything that might affect with how I live my life, my internet access, my electric, my water, my taxes, any of that kind of stuff, I want to know,” said Iles.

According to company’s release, the data center would use cooling technology to eliminate the need for water use.

St. Lucie County staff provided WPTV with a zoning verification letter, dated December, that was issued to a person seeking zoning confirmation for four parcels at Midway Industrial Park on Post Office Road in St. Lucie County for a proposed data center.

According to the St. Lucie County Appraiser website, all four parcels are currently owned by Fort Pierce No. 2 LLC or Fort Pierce No. 3 LLC, both with the same address in Miami.

WPTV reached out to Atlas Compute for more information about their plans, but we have not heard back.