Fatal collision on U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce kills motorcyclist, sends woman to hospital

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — US Highway 1 in Fort Pierce has reopened following a fatal motorcycle crash that closed both directions of traffic for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Pierce Police responded to the 1400 block of US Highway 1 and Avenue M at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a vehicle versus motorcycle collision.

Initial investigations revealed that a female driver of a sedan was traveling northbound on US 1 and attempted to turn west onto Avenue M when she collided with a motorcycle traveling southbound.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene and the female sedan driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Both north and southbound lanes of US Highway 1 were closed from Avenue M to Avenue H while police investigated the crash. The roadway reopened at 6:15 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

