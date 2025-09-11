Family, friends in Fort Pierce remember flight attendant on 9/11

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — At the Liberty Garden in Fort Pierce, overlooking the Indian River Lagoon, the statue of Cee Cee Ross Lyles, stands tall.

Lyles was a flight attendant on board flight 93 that crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the crew prevented the hijackers from reaching another target.

Family, friends remember flight attendant on 9/11

On Thursday, commemorating the 24th anniversary of the September 11th terrorists attacks, family, friends and first responders gathered at the statue to remember and honor the fallen.

“Each and every year this event seems to get bigger and bigger and more grand and more beautiful,” said Jevon Castrillo, son of Lyles.

Castrillo was 6 years old when it happened. Decades later, he said he’s trying to live like his mother.

“The fact of her being a hero in this nation makes me more proud than ever to be able to represent her my daily life,” said Castrillo.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro said that Lyles served several years as a detective for the Fort Pierce Police Department, before fulfilling her dreams as a flight attendant on United Airlines.

“She carried her sense of duty into the skies just like she had on the streets of her hometown. Our country stood united after that tragic day and we must remain that way by living like Lyles," said Del Toro. “We need to love one another, show compassion to one another, and be understanding of one another.”