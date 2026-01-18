Emergency cold weather shelter opens in Fort Pierce as temperatures drop

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — An emergency cold weather shelter are opening Sunday evening at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce as forecasted temperatures across the Treasure Coast are expected to drop below 40 degrees for at least four consecutive hours overnight.

The shelter, located at 2902 Ave. D, will open at 5 p.m. and will remain open through 8 a.m. Monday, according to St. Lucie County officials.

In the Image of Christ is operating the shelter in partnership with St. Lucie County and the City of Fort Pierce after the National Weather Service forecasted the dangerous cold temperatures.

Area Regional Transit will provide free transportation to the temporary shelter Sunday beginning at 6 p.m., with service tentatively ending at 8 p.m. ART pick-up and drop-off locations included:

Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave., Port St. Lucie

Fort Pierce Intermodal Facility, 725 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

Prima Vista Crossing bus stop on Prima Vista, east of U.S. 1

Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd., Fort Pierce

Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce

Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 N. U.S. 1, Fort Pierce

Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Ave. D, Fort Pierce

ART riders are limited to up to four bags per rider, with a weight limit of 10 pounds each. Explosives, illegal substances, flammable liquids and any materials hazardous to riders, drivers or others are prohibited.

In the Image of Christ is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with St. Lucie County to operate emergency cold weather shelters when temperatures fall below 40 degrees for more than four hours. For more information about the Percy Peek Gym shelter, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman at 772-359-9653.

St. Lucie County's Animal Safety staff urged residents to bring pets inside during cold evenings and are reminding the public that leaving pets tethered outside unsupervised is illegal, regardless of temperature.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

