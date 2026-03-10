Beach closures expected near Fort Pierce Jetty as renourishment project begins

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce beachgoers should expect closures near Jetty Park beginning Wednesday as crews prepare for the Fort Pierce Shore Protection Project.

Starting March 11, portions of Seaway Drive and some Jetty Park parking areas will close as staging begins for the federal beach renourishment project.

The South Jetty and nearby beaches are expected to be closed from March 14 through March 23 while crews place about 400,000 cubic yards of sand along one mile of shoreline just south of the Fort Pierce Inlet.

The project aims to reduce storm damage to residential and commercial infrastructure while also improving habitat for coastal marine life.

More than 75% of the $15 million project will be funded by federal dollars, with about 23% coming from the St. Lucie County Erosion District.

Periodic closures of Seaway Drive, the Fort Pierce Jetty and nearby beaches will continue throughout construction. The project is expected to be fully completed by mid-May.

For more information, click here.