FORT PIERCE, Fla. - UPDATE: Fort Pierce police said Isreal Peterson was found safe Friday morning.

EARLIER STORY: Fort Pierce said an 11-year-old boy has been missing since Thursday evening.

The child, Isreal Peterson, was last seen about 5 p.m. in the area of Madison Cay Apartments located at 1655 N 29th St.

The boy is 5 feet and weighs about 100 pounds.

If you see him, police said please call 911.