1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Fort Pierce crash Friday night at intersection

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash Friday night at a Fort Pierce intersection, according to police.

The Fort Pierce Police Department responded to reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and South 35th Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. Friday. The scene involved two vehicles and multiple injuries.

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Silverado was turning left onto South 35th Street from Virginia Avenue when a Dodge Charger, traveling eastbound on Virginia Avenue at a high rate of speed, struck the Silverado.

A passenger in the Silverado was ejected and sustained severe injuries, subsequently transported to Lawnwood Hospital, where the passenger died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Both drivers were transported to Lawnwood Hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is active, with investigators pursuing all leads to determine what occurred and why.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS(8477). Online tips can be submitted at www.tccrimestoppers.org.

