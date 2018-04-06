Dry conditions impacting homeowners, farmers

We got much less than average rainfall in March and April is typically the driest month of the year.

Now, the South Florida Water Management District is asking that everyone conserve water.

On Southeast Bella Road in Port St. Lucie, Lisa Jeffreys looks at her backyard.

"Constant reminder that we need to keep watering," as she gazes at the remnants of a brush fire.

While it's important to hydrate the grass, she knows with the lack of rainfall she needs to start cutting back which she's done.

"Conserving water is important if we go into drought situation it will be worse," said Jeffreys.

Less than an inch of rain fell throughout South Florida in March.

Dan Richey with Riverfront Packing Company in Gifford is already seeing the effects on citrus groves.

"Beginning to get water stressed," said Richey. "These trees are already stressed because of greening and if they get additional stress due to lack of rainfall they would begin to shed this crop which would not be a good thing."