Man, 45, arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash of pedestrian in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police have arrested the driver, they say, is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian last month.

Osny Rameau, 45, is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He made his first appearance in court Saturday morning. He was arrested Friday.

Delray Beach police said on June 17 at 12:12 a.m., a 35-year-old man, identified as Deison Desroches, was crossing North Congress Avenue in the 200 block, when he was struck by Rameau's vehicle in the southbound lanes.

Desroches was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Rameau was driving his black Honda Pilot. Parts of his car, including the driver side mirror and fog light covering, were scattered in the southbound lanes of North Congress Avenue.

On June 19, Delray Beach police received a tip that led police to Rameau. On June 22, police made contact with him at his Boynton Beach apartment and questioned him about the crash.

When police asked him where his car was, he told them "he had an accident and that it was getting fixed," according to an arrest report.

Police went to a mechanic shop in Sunrise, where Rameau's car was being repaired, and noticed that the damage the Honda Pilot sustained was consistent with striking a pedestrian, including front-end damage and a cracked windshield.

Rameau, who worked as a security guard at a Publix in Greenacres and Hiya in Boca Raton, told detectives on the night of Jun 16 he left Publix at 11 p.m. and went home. Between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. he left his home to go to his second job in Boca Raton, according to the arrest report.

Rameau told detectives he was driving his black Honda Pilot southbound on North Congress Avenue in the center lane and after passing Lake Ida Road, he felt something hit his car. The arrest report said, Rameau told police the collision caused him to lose control of his car momentarily and that he did not know what he hit, but that he was scared and continued driving to work.

On June 23, Delray Beach police spoke to employees at the Publix Rameau worked at and learned that Rameau spoke with an employee about the crash. The empolyee said, according to the arrest report, Rameau asked him, "If you hit someone, do you go to jail?"

Rameau is being held at Palm Beach County Jail without bond.