Lake Worth Drainage District votes to remove massive banyan tree despite efforts by Delray Beach officials

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A massive banyan tree in Delray Beach will be removed after a unanimous vote by the Lake Worth Drainage District on Wednesday.

The controversial decision comes despite city officials' efforts to preserve what they call the largest tree in Palm Beach County.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's previous coverage of this issue

Massive banyan tree may get chopped down

The tree was discovered during renovations of Delray Beach's municipal golf course, sparking a preservation battle between the city and the drainage district.

City officials have been fighting to keep the 70-year-old tree, while the Lake Worth Drainage District argues it poses flood risks and presents a danger to the public.

"Unfortunately, the vote went against us today. We respect them, they have a job to do, we understand that. But obviously, we are disappointed, and our residents will be disappointed," Delray Beach City Commissioner Tom Markert said.

The cost to remove the tree is already budgeted, and Markert said the tree could be removed within days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.