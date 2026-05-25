Fatal shooting under investigation in Delray Beach on Memorial Day weekend

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 500 block of SW 15th Terrace.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male deceased on scene.

Detectives are actively investigating and searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Cushnie at 561-243-7665.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

