Driver dies after Porsche plunges into Delray Beach canal

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Porsche 911 plunged into a drainage canal during a fatal crash Saturday afternoon on State Road 7 north of Winners Circle, leaving the driver dead and a passenger in critical condition, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred around 12:19 p.m. when the 2021 Porsche 911 was traveling southbound on State Road 7. According to the sheriff's office log, the vehicle "accelerated to a high rate of speed" before the driver lost control for reasons still under investigation.

The Porsche crossed the median, struck a small palm tree, continued across the northbound lanes, went through a guardrail and plunged into a drainage canal where the vehicle became submerged.

Good Samaritans pulled both occupants from the water after the Porsche sank. Both were transported to Delray Medical Center.

The driver, 58-year-old Jeffrey Kay of Boca Raton, was pronounced dead at 1:08 p.m. The passenger, 57-year-old Timothy Wilson of Phoenix, Arizona, was listed in critical condition.

According to the log, Kay was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Division.

Officials are asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage from State Road 7 in the area around Winners Circle near midday Saturday to contact the Traffic Division.

