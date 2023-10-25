Watch Now
Delray Beach police determine initial 'suspicious death' of man was suicide

Posted at 7:48 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 00:13:37-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police said a man died by suicide after initially calling it a "suspicious death" in the Delray Oaks Natural Area on Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found near South Congress Avenue and Southwest 29th Street, according to a post on X.com

The body was found around 4:45 p.m., according to spokesman Ted White.

Hours later White said based on evicence at the scheme it was a self-inflicted death.

On May 26, the body of a youth basketball coach was recovered from the same natural area. The Palm Beach County medical examiner determined he died by suicide.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
