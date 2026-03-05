Delray Beach man arrested after shooting at officers serving warrant

Officers serving an arrest warrant in the 4200 block of Palm Forest Drive South in Delray Beach this morning were met by a barricaded subject who fired shots at them.

Officers were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant, search warrant and DNA warrant to 56-year-old Evan Berkowitz.

The Delray Beach Police Department SWAT Team had established a perimeter around Berkowitz's home in an effort to negotiate as the standoff extended into the afternoon, and Berkowitz periodically fired in the direction of officers.

A tactical SWAT vehicle was used to breach the residence, and Berkowitz also fired shots at the vehicle before surrendering and being taken into custody.

Delray Beach police says no one was injured during the standoff.

Police say Berkowitz fled from an attempted traffic stop last week, and is being charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving. He will face additional charges for Thursday's incident.