Delray Beach bank robber tosses money from getaway car, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A man who police said robbed a bank in Delray Beach Tuesday morning led authorities on a three-county chase, tossing money out of his getaway car during a tense standoff.

Delray Beach police said a man armed with a machete walked into a TD Bank, located at 969 Southeast Fifth Avenue, around 10:30 a.m. and demanded money from workers.

Once he got the cash, he took off in a dark-colored SUV.

Delray Beach police officers followed the robber onto Interstate 95 northbound, but lost sight of him around Boynton Beach.

Authorities said the crook then traveled south through Broward County and into Miami-Dade County, where he led Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Miami-Dade police on a high-speed chase.

The robber then pulled into the parking lot of a church, located in the 3400 block of Northwest 191st Street in Miami Gardens, where he was pinned in by both marked and unmarked law enforcement cruisers.

After at least 10 minutes of sitting in his car, the man started tossing dozens of bills out of his vehicle's window.

"That guy is starting to throw some stuff out of the window," a helicopter photojournalist from WTVJ NBC 6 could be heard saying. "He's throwing money out of the window."

WATCH MONEY TOSS:

Delray Beach bank robbery suspect throws money from car

The man eventually opened his door and surrendered to authorities just after 12 p.m. He was placed into the back of a Miami-Dade police cruiser. His identity has not been released.