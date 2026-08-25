Delray Beach 55-and-over community wants pool restroom renovations, says permitting rules don't make sense

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach condominium community is pushing to renovate its pool restrooms but says some county permitting requirements don't fit a 55-and-over community.

Larry Horowitz has lived at Huntington Towers Condominium for about four years and serves on the board of the 160-unit community at 7390 S. Oriole Blvd.

"We're an over-55 community, we're a gated community," Horowitz said.

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Horowitz said the pool bathrooms are in big need of repair, and residents are on board with the project.

"Is there an overwhelming majority of residents here that are like we want to see those bathrooms fixed?" asked WPTV reporter Victor Jorges.

"Absolutely, there's no air conditioning in the bathrooms and so we said, you know, we're moving forward into the future," Horowitz said.

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The community hired an architect and contractor, and Horowitz said they expected the permitting process to be straightforward.

"We assumed they'd get stamped... 'OK, have a nice day,'" Horowitz said.

Instead, the permit application ran into required changes from Palm Beach County.

"We ran it into Palm Beach County. So that's why I called you. I have no problem complying with rules, but I've always felt the rules have to make sense," Horowitz said.

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Among the county's requirements: diaper changing stations in both bathrooms, a feminine hygiene dispenser in the women's room, a sink inside each handicap stall, and urinals placed at least 40 inches from the walls.

Horowitz questioned whether those requirements make sense for a gated senior community.

"Can they make an exception? Is there a reason for this? Is their reason that in an over-55 gated community, that which the public does not have access to, that they are treating us like it was a public bathroom on the street?" Horowitz said.

"We're an over-55 community. Why would we need a tampon dispenser? It just doesn't make any sense. It's additional money that has to be spent. And it doesn't make any sense," Horowitz said.

Palm Beach County clarified that Florida Building Code does not require a feminine hygiene dispenser. However, officials said if one is included in the architect's plans, it must meet ADA placement rules.

The county said all altered bathrooms must meet accessibility standards, with no exceptions for senior communities.

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Officials noted the pool and restroom facilities may also be used by guests of residents who are permitted to access those amenities.

The county sent the architect a list of required changes on or about Aug. 19, 2026. Once the plans are updated to address the identified code deficiencies and approved, construction can begin.

