2 injured in jet ski crash on Lake Ida

Posted at 4:31 PM, May 14, 2023
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Two people were injured in a jet ski crash on Lake Ida on Sunday afternoon, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

At 5:38 p.m., crew members were dispatched and treated a 12-year-old girl and a man, spokeswoman Dani Moschella told WPTV. She said the girl was in stable condition and taken to Bethesda Memorial, and man was a trauma alert in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.

Lake Ida is the second largest lake in Palm Beach County with 189.26 acres behind Lake Okeechobee.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
