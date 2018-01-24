WPTV employees donate 530 books to Palm Beach County students

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Employees at WPTV helped raise more than $1,300 to buy books for children in Palm Beach County as part of a company-wide campaign called “If You Give a Child a Book.”

The 530 books were delivered, Tuesday, to the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County in Boynton Beach, a group that helps promote and achieve literacy so every adult and child can read.

“It means so much to us and the families we serve,” said Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County CEO Kristin Calder. “So many children don’t have books in their home so when we receive books like this we can give to them it helps them create a home library, it gives them books they get to keep as their own and help develop their own reading skills and a love for reading.”

Calder said because reading is essential in nearly everything we do, the coalition is trying to equip students with the right skills to be reading on grade level by 3rd grade.

“Once they can learn to read they can read to learn going forward,” said Calder. “It’s so important.”

The “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign takes place at TV stations across the country through WPTV’s parent company, E.W. Scripps. The Scripps Howard Foundation matched employee donations to reach the grand total.

As part of the book donation, WPTV’s Ashley Hinson read to elementary school students. Each student took a book home to add to their library.