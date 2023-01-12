Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Three suspects in custody after car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton

They were sought after robberies of postal workers, Boynton police say
Boynton Beach police investigate shooting
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
&lt;p&gt;(file photo)&lt;/p&gt;
Boynton Beach police investigate shooting
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 20:30:12-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects were inside a black BMW that was reportedly used earlier in the day in numerous armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.

Boynton officers located the BMW in Boynton Beach just after 4:30 p.m.

They initially unsuccessfully stopped the vehicle, leading an officer on a car chase that ended in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant at North Military Trail and Town Center Circle in Boca Raton.

All three suspects left the BMW and attempted to flee, police said. After a brief foot pursuit, they were apprehended.

They were turned over to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for charging and processing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones