Police investigating train vs. pedestrian crash near SE 23rd Ave. in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after a train struck a pedestrian in Boynton Beach on Monday evening.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD), officers and detectives responded to the area of Southeast 23rd Avenue and the Florida East Coast Railway tracks.

As the investigation continues, Southeast 23rd Avenue is closed between Southeast 2nd Street and Southeast 3rd Street.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

BBPD said it will provide an update once the roadway reopens.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.