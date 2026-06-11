Man shoots at ex-girlfriend, friend in parking lot in Boynton Beach before being shot himself, police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Lake Worth man is in the hospital in critical condition Thursday after he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her friend in a parking lot before one of the victims returned fire, striking him in the chest, according to police.

WATCH BELOW: Boynton Beach police respond to shooting near Quantum Boulevard

Boynton Beach police respond to shooting near Quantum Boulevard

Frisner St. Cyr, 44, of Lake Worth, faces multiple felony charges including attempted first-degree murder with a firearm after the Wednesday evening shooting at 2244 N. Congress Ave., the Boynton Beach Police Department said.

What happened in the Boynton Beach parking lot

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot near an LA Fitness gym. Officers found St. Cyr suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and multiple spent shell casings scattered throughout the area.

According to an arrest report, St. Cyr drove his black Cadillac to the parking lot where his ex-girlfriend worked and used the vehicle to block her friend's car. The woman's car was parked right next to her friend's car.

St. Cyr exited his vehicle with a firearm and immediately began shooting at the two victims, the arrest report said. He fired multiple rounds through the Honda's windshield, leaving a visible defect in the driver's side of the windshield.

Both victims fled on foot as St. Cyr pursued them through the parking lot, continuing to fire shots. During the chase, one of the victims returned fire, striking St. Cyr once in the chest, according to investigators.

WPTV The Boynton Beach Police Department responded to a shooting near Quantum Boulevard, just east of Congress Avenue, on June 10, 2026.

History of domestic violence incidents

The shooting stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute between St. Cyr and his ex-girlfriend, police records show. The woman told investigators she ended their relationship approximately three months ago and moved out of their shared apartment.

On June 5, St. Cyr appeared at the woman's workplace and created a disturbance when she refused to speak with him, according to the police report. The incident escalated when St. Cyr grabbed the woman's glasses and broke them. She filed a police report following that incident.

Witness accounts of the shooting

A witness walking toward the LA Fitness entrance told police he heard multiple gunshots that sounded like "an exchange of gunfire between two people." The witness observed three people moving around the parking lot and saw two individuals run toward Quantum Boulevard.

The witness also saw St. Cyr "wobble and then collapse to the ground" while bystanders began rendering aid, according to the police report.

Why this matters now

This incident highlights the dangerous escalation of domestic violence cases in Palm Beach County. The shooting occurred in a busy commercial area during evening hours, putting numerous bystanders at risk. Domestic violence experts emphasize that stalking behaviors and workplace confrontations often precede more serious violent incidents.

Charges and hospital status

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue transported St. Cyr to Delray Medical Center in critical condition. The two victims were not physically injured in the shooting.

St. Cyr faces charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said he is expected to survive his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Boynton Beach Police Department.

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