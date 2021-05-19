Literacy AmeriCorps Palm Beach County seeks approx. 40 full-time members

PALM BEACH COUNTY. FLA. — Four days a week you’ll find Schuyler Baas drilling effective communication skills, English and writing at SouthTech Academy in Boynton Beach.

”I think AmeriCorps serves as sort of a safeguard for America’s at risk populations. So that’s what we’re here doing so every child can succeed in life,” said Baas.

Skills she says these students use everyday that as they age will only increase.

”From cosmetology, to mechanical school, to nursing or whatever they do — they’ll be prepared,” Baas said.

Since September 2020, Baas has served as a Literacy AmeriCorps member focused on improving the literacy rate of Palm Beach County children and SouthTech school principal Eileen Turenne says the graduation rate is proof it works.

”Prior to the pandemic taking it’s toll we were at 98.5% for two years in a row which put us at the top of the school district of Palm Beach County,” said Turenne. “Our AmeriCorps reaches out to our struggling students and works with them one-by-one so they can reach their graduation requirement.”

Kristin Calder is CEO for the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County. She’s actively taking applications for the next approximately 40 recent college grads with a passion for civil service in education, disaster response, health, public safety and the environment.

“It’s a full-time commitment,” said Calder. “It’s 40 hours a week plus community service on the weekends. It’s really meaningful job experience that transforms the lives they’re working with — but transforming their own.”

Members complete a service year from August through June that includes working at their service site for four days, COVID vaccination efforts or disaster preparedness training on Friday’s and community service on the weekends.

”They may be working with Habitat for Humanity or Adopt a Family so they are really giving all of themselves to make a difference in Palm Beach County and it benefits the entire community.,” said Calder.

”I’m always thinking what’s next,” added Baas.

