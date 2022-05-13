Fatal multi-car crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a multi-car crash in Boynton Beach Friday morning.
Police said the wreck at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard involves three cars.
At least one person has died and two others are hurt.
Police tweeted around 8:45 a.m. the eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard are shut down in the area.
