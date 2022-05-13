Watch
Fatal multi-car crash in Boynton Beach

1 person killed, 2 others hurt in wreck on Boynton Beach Boulevard, police say
A fatal crash at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard in Boynton Beach on May 13, 2022.
Posted at 8:56 AM, May 13, 2022
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a multi-car crash in Boynton Beach Friday morning.

Police said the wreck at Boynton Beach Boulevard and Winchester Park Boulevard involves three cars.

At least one person has died and two others are hurt.

Police tweeted around 8:45 a.m. the eastbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard are shut down in the area.

