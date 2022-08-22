Watch Now
Car, truck crash while driving illegally around school bus, Boynton Beach police say

Children preparing to board bus at time, police say
Chopper 5 flies above as police and firefighters are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Boynton Beach.
Chopper 5 aerial of school bus crash outside Whispering Pines in Boynton Beach, Aug. 22, 2022
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A truck and car collided as they attempted to illegally go around a stopped school bus Monday morning in Boynton Beach, police said.

Boynton Beach police Officer Holly Picciano said a school bus was stopped at a bus stop in the southbound lanes of Lawrence Road, and the bus had its stop signs out.

Picciano said the red pickup truck was traveling north on Lawrence Road and attempted to go past the school bus. At the same time, a Dodge Charger traveling south tried to go around the bus to make a left turn into a neighborhood.

The vehicles collided and the red truck went on to side-swipe the school bus.

Picciano said children were about to board, but none were on the bus at the time of the crash.

