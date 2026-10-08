Boynton Beach soup kitchen sees increase in demand as rising costs squeeze South Florida families

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach is seeing a surge in demand, with need up about 25% as residents struggle with rising gas prices, medical bills, and other monthly expenses.

Marlene Mejia, CEO and executive director of The Soup Kitchen, said the need is increasing.

"I would say it's about 25% higher need," she said.

People are telling the kitchen that tough times are getting tougher.

"They're telling us that the gas prices are killing them, that medication and the bills that they have to pay at the end of the month, it's not enough," Mejia said. "So, that's why we're coming in and filling in the gap."

The Soup Kitchen is filling in the gap for every walk of life, including employed residents, who have homes and cars but are still not making ends meet at the end of the month.

"You can see people from all over and we call them the household person, which is asset limited income constrained," Mejia said. "But they're employed, so they have cars, they may have a house, they may have an apartment, and it's just not adding up at the end of the month."

Yolanda Marcellus was among the dozens of people standing in a long line and walking through The Soup Kitchen for food.

"I just come here. I pick up the food. They have good food every day. Everybody comes in. So, I'm thank God I'm here," Marcellus said.

The kitchen is able to distribute hundreds of pounds of food every day through faithful volunteers, like Mary Webb.

"You just feel good helping out other people and it comes back to you," Webb said. "The goodness comes back to you."

The Soup Kitchen is located at 8655 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. and they can be contacted at 561-732-7595.