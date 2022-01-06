Boynton Beach police searching for missing teen with autism

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for a missing teen with autism in Boynton Beach.

Watson Elias, 16, was last seen leaving his home on Meadows Circle at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

MISSING AUTISTIC TEEN: Watson Elias, 16, left his home on Meadows Circle to go for a walk at 3:30 a.m. this morning. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and red shorts. He is known to become aggressive if approached. Stay away and call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/Zrl6yHDeJi — bbpd (@BBPD) January 6, 2022

Elias was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and red shorts.

If you spot Elias, police ask that you keep your distance and call 911.