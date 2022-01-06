Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Boynton Beach police searching for missing teen with autism

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
Untitled-1.jpg
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 06:17:37-05

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for a missing teen with autism in Boynton Beach.

Watson Elias, 16, was last seen leaving his home on Meadows Circle at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Elias was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and red shorts.

If you spot Elias, police ask that you keep your distance and call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.