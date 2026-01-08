Missing 6-year-old boy found safe after shooting, Boynton Beach police say

UPDATE: Mikwon Brockington, 6, was located and is safe, Boynton Beach police told WPTV just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, Brockington's disappearance was tied to a shooting that took place around 3 a.m. near the 100 block of northeast Ninth Avenue in Boynton Beach.

Police said after the shooting, the suspect fled the scene with the 6-year-old boy who was later located safe.

One victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Read previous story below:

Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Mikwon Brockington was last seen around 3 a.m. in Boynton Beach, according to police.

The child is about 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Brockington was wearing a blue hooded sweater and blue pants when he was last seen.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Anyone with information about Brockington's whereabouts is asked to contact the Boynton Beach Police Department by calling dispatch non-emergency at 561-732-8116.