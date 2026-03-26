Boynton Beach man fights to save his childhood home as the city pushes toward demolition of the property

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man says he is running out of options to save his childhood home from demolition, turning to a recent "Let's Hear It" community forum as a last resort for help.

Javis Sims says the house on Northwest 11th Avenue has been in his family for decades. For years, it has also been at the center of an ongoing dispute with the city.

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Boynton Beach man fights to save his childhood home from demolition

"The house has been sitting empty since 2009," Sims said.

Sims inherited the property after his mother passed away, hoping to one day restore it and move back in. More than a decade later, that goal remains out of reach. He says the process has been filled with setbacks.

"I’ve been going back and forth with the city for years now," Sims said.

Sims says he attempted to comply with city requirements by applying for permits and investing thousands of dollars into surveys, contractors, and engineers. Still, he says he was never able to begin renovations.

"They’ve been giving me fines and penalties, I’ve been paying them… they said to put grass in the yard," Sims said.

Adding to the challenge, Sims says he discovered significant liens tied to the property. He says the liens have led to loan denials, making it even harder to fund repairs.

For Sims, the home represents more than just property. It is the last physical connection to his childhood and his mother.

"I just want to fix it and live there," Sims said.

In a petition filed December 5, 2025, in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, the City of Boynton Beach states the home has been considered unsafe for years.

According to an affidavit from the city’s building director, the property was officially flagged in November 2022 under the Florida Building Code and deemed unlivable. The city says Sims was given 30 days to submit a plan to repair, rehabilitate, or demolish the structure.

Court documents indicate that while some steps were taken, deadlines were missed and progress was incomplete.

The city says a building permit issued in October 2023 eventually expired in April 2024 without required inspections being completed. A final demolition notice was later issued in August 2024, with a deadline that also passed, according to the filing.

While the legal process unfolds, Sims says he feels stuck. He maintains he has been trying to meet the city’s requirements, providing documentation of his efforts over the years, but says each attempt has led to new obstacles.

After years of back and forth, both sides now appear to be waiting on the court’s next move. Sims says he is hoping for a path forward.

"I need this to be done. I just want to move on. It’s a big standstill in my life right now," Sims said.

We reached out to the City of Boynton Beach’s building department to better understand what options, if any, may still be available for Sims to move forward with rehabilitation. As of publication, we have not yet received a response.

