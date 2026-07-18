Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department firefighters rescue dog that fell into raw sewage lift station

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A dog fell roughly 10 to 12 feet into a lift station holding about 2 feet of raw sewage Thursday, prompting a specialized confined space rescue by Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department Boynton Beach firefighters rescue dog from raw sewage lift station

Squad 6 crews arrived and assessed the scene before upgrading the incident to a Special Operations confined space rescue, the department said. Firefighters developed a rescue plan and had Firefighter Ramirez properly rigged and ready to enter the lift station.

From the time he went on air, Firefighter Ramirez rescued the dog and safely exited the lift station in just 4 minutes, the department said

Once above ground, crews decontaminated the dog and gave it oxygen before turning it over to Animal Control. Animal Control successfully reunited the dog with its owner, according to a Facebook post from the department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.