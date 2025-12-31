Boater charged after leaving passenger behind following Intracoastal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly losing control of his boat on the Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, and leaving his passenger behind after she was thrown from the vessel.

Boater charged for abandoning passenger after Intracoastal crash

Michael Gee was arrested following the Sunday night incident that was captured on video by witnesses dining at Prime Catch. The dramatic footage shows the boat spinning in circles on the water as onlookers watched in disbelief.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials say Gee hit the Woolbright Bridge and then crashed into private docks. The impact ejected a female passenger from the boat, causing injuries to her back, arms, foot and head. A dog was also on board during the incident.

"As a qualified captain would say, doing the circle of death around him," said Douglas Oakland, a witness and boat captain who recorded the incident.

Oakland said he heard a crash before witnessing the boat spinning out of control.

"We heard a bang. Not traumatic but like, oh my god what happened," Oakland said.

Diners at the waterfront restaurant rushed to help when they saw someone in the water, but Oakland said Gee sped away from the scene, abandoning the injured woman.

"Hitting a dock going 30 knots or 25 knots I would say, and then getting ejected, that's a different level," Oakland said.

FWC says Gee traveled about three miles to the George Bush Boulevard Bridge, where his boat eventually sank. Other boaters helped rescue Gee and the dog from the sinking vessel.

Both Gee and the ejected passenger were airlifted to local hospitals and are expected to recover from their injuries.

"Well, at least no one was hurt. He shouldn't have done it," Oakland said.

Gee now faces two charges: leaving the scene of a boating accident and property damage. FWC officials say the investigation remains open and have not yet determined if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

