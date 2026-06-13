28-year-old motorcyclist killed in Boynton Beach crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old West Palm Beach man was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at a busy Boynton Beach intersection, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 7:08 a.m. at the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and El Clair Ranch Road.

Investigators said Albert Garcia was riding a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja eastbound on Boynton Beach Boulevard at a high rate of speed as he approached the intersection.

At the same time, a 2016 Kia Forte driven by a 39-year-old Boynton Beach man was stopped in the westbound lanes of Boynton Beach Boulevard and attempting to make a left turn onto southbound El Clair Ranch Road.

As the Kia began turning left, Garcia applied the motorcycle's brakes but did not have enough time or distance to avoid a collision, according to PBSO.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Kia inside the intersection. Garcia was thrown from the motorcycle and landed a short distance southwest of the impact point.

Rescue crews transported Garcia to Delray Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to investigators. Garcia was wearing a helmet.