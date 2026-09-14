2 drivers killed in high-speed crash at Jog Road and Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — 2 drivers were killed in a high-speed crash at Jog Road and Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach early Sunday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Jog Road and Woolbright Road.

According to investigators, George Edward Armas, 43, was driving a 2025 GMC Sierra northbound on Jog Road at what PBSO described as a "very high rate of speed" as he approached Woolbright Road. Mark Alan Resnick, 78, was driving a 2017 Audi A6 westbound on Woolbright Road.

Investigators said the front of the GMC slammed into the driver's side of the Audi. The impact caused the Audi to rotate nearly 90 degrees before coming to rest in the northbound lanes of Jog Road.

The GMC then went over the Audi, rolled over and came to rest in the southbound lanes, according to the crash report.

Both drivers died from their injuries.

PBSO said impairment is considered a contributing factor in Armas' actions leading up to the crash.

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