17 people arrested as result of 14-month-long drug trafficking investigation

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 14-month-long drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of 17 people, the Bonyton Beach Police Department (BBPD) announced Thursday morning.

BBPD says the individuals were part of an illegal drug trafficking organization in both Palm Beach and Broward counties.

The investigation, dubbed "Operation Trackside," was led by the Boynton Beach Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Enforcement Group 2 in West Palm Beach.

A multi-agency press conference discussing the details of the operation will be held on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.