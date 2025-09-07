Woman killed after car crashes into canal in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a car went off the road and rolled into a canal in Boca Raton on State Road 7.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened north of Sandalfoot Boulevard when, for an undetermined reason, the vehicle veered off the roadway and onto the grassy shoulder.

Deputies say the car struck and vaulted over a guardrail before rolling into a canal on the east side of the highway.

The male passenger was able to escape as the car began sinking. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews pulled the female driver from the vehicle and transported her to Boca Raton Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The male passenger was taken to West Boca Medical Center with minor injuries.