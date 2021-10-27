Students with disabilities to roll out 'Special Percs Cafe' Coffee Cart

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Students at the Unicorn Children’s Foundation in Boca Raton and getting ready to debut a brand new coffee bar cart led by neurodiverse children, between the ages of 16-20.

One of the baristas is Mariya Schenck of Boca Raton.

Schenck has always had the dream of opening her own café and now her vision is turning into reality.

She has learned the skills through the barista classes offered at the Unicorn Children’s Foundation.

BOCA RATON 🦄 The Unicorn Children’s Foundation debuts its first mobile coffee cart led by neurodiverse children between the ages of 16-20. The foundation offers a specialized training course for students so they can lead productive and fulfilled lives @UCFoundation #wptv #wflx pic.twitter.com/hg0ORokGCc — Linnie Supall (@LinnieSupall) October 27, 2021

In the coming months, the foundation will open a full-service coffee shop called ‘Special Percs Café’.

The coffee shop will be located at the Unicorn Children’s Foundation headquarters near Mizner Park in Boca Raton.

Special Percs Café is currently under construction and expected to be completed in the coming months.

For more than 25 years, Unicorn Children’s Foundation has helped families navigate life from cradle to career.

The organization is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of people living with developmental differences who may be disconnected, isolated, or need support.

Our Junior Board met in the Unicorn Connection Center to paint rocks for our Rock Garden! The Rock Garden is our special way of welcoming you every time you enter our doors, and to share kindness with the community through art. pic.twitter.com/l5WLlQBpJj — Unicorn Children's Foundation (@ucfoundation) October 22, 2021

The developmental differences they support include autism, dyslexia, Down Syndrome, ADHD, bi-polar disorder, OCD, Oppositional Defiance Disorder, panic disorder, depression, and anxiety.

In addition to the barista training program, the foundation offers additional career initiatives to provide people who are developmentally different with the tools they need to be successful in the working world.

The new coffee bar cart will be revealed on November 1st during a golf tournament benefitting the organization at the Boca West County Club.

The Boca West Children's Foundation will also host its first "Walk the Walk" on Saturday December 11th as part of the Palm Beach Marathon weekend to benefit the Unicorn Children’s Foundation.

The walk will take place along the Flagler Drive near Meyers Amphitheater in downtown West Palm Beach.

For more information about Unicorn Children’s Foundation, click here.