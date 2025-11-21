State drops charges against man arrested in 'ding dong ditch' prank gone-wrong, man says

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton man who was arrested after a "ding dong ditch" prank gone-wrong tells WPTV the state has dropped the charges against him.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'You have a right to protect yourself,' criminal defense attorney Michelle Suskauer tells WPTV

'Ding dong ditch' prank gone-wrong leaves Boca Raton man arrested

Santiago Cairo was arrested last month after confronting a teenager, who he thought was trying to break into his house. According to reports, on Oct. 16 at around 8 p.m., Cairo claimed he spotted several individuals at his front door and believed they were trying to break in. He armed himself and confronted a 14-year-old outside, after calling 911.

According to arrest records, Cairo insisted that he never aimed his gun at the teen, keeping it in a "low ready position" to detain the teen as authorities arrived.

Boca Raton 'Ding dong ditch' prank gone-wrong leads to Boca Raton man's arrest Joel Lopez

However, the teen recalled a different story.

In an arrest report, the teen admitted to investigators to engaging in the prank and said that when Cairo emerged with a flashlight and a gun, he shouted, “You messed with the wrong guy.” The teen told investigators he felt threatened as Cairo ordered him to get on his knees and even grabbed him by the shoulder, trying to push him down.

Cairo told WPTV's Joel Lopez that the state dropped the charges against him after his legal team presented evidence showing that details in the arrest affidavit were not accurate.

"I'm thankful that finally the truth has come out and that the prosecutor finally was able to see evidence which showed that I did not point any weapon at anyone and also that I did not lay my hands on anyone," Cairo told WPTV. "I was protecting myself, my home and my neighbors and I would never put anyone's life in danger unless I was in danger."