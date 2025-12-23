One of the boaters missing off Fort Myers is lawyer at Boca Raton firm

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended a search for two missing boaters off the Gulf coast on Monday, "pending the development of new information," the agency said.

Authorities were searching for 57-year-old Randall Spivey and 33-year-old Brandon Billmaier, who were reported missing by family around 9 p.m. Friday.

A helicopter crew discovered their boat empty and still running on Saturday, roughly 70 miles west of Fort Myers, after the two men didn't return from a fishing trip 100 miles offshore.

"There is no harder decision than suspending a search. I am incredibly grateful for the crews, partners, and volunteers across this community who executed this massive search with the utmost professionalism, persistence, and compassion," said Capt. Corrie Sergent, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg.

Spivey is Billmaier's uncle, according to a statement from the Boca Raton-based Shiner Law Group, where Billmaier is an attorney:

On behalf of everyone at Shiner Law Group, we are deeply saddened by the disappearance of Brandon and his uncle, Randy. Brandon is a valued member of our firm and someone we care about tremendously, both as a colleague and as our friend. Brandon is an exceptional person and a great lawyer, and we are heartbroken.

The Coast Guard said the FBI is now leading the missing person investigation.