Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 92-year-old man in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A 21-year-old Boca Raton man is in jail after, police said, he left the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 92-year-old man.

Boca Raton police arrested Genesis Gray on Thursday, five months after the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Police said Gray was driving a black sedan on Oct. 15, 2022 in the 1000 block of Northwest Seventh Street, when he struck the 92-year-old man and took off.

The victim, whose name is not being released due to Marsy's law, was taken to Delray Medical Center, where he died on Oct. 28, nearly two weeks after the crash, according to police.

Gray is being held in Palm Beach County Main Detention Center. He faces charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash causing death.