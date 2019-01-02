BOCA RATON, Fla. — Two good Samaritans, in the right place at the right time, saved a woman's life at a Boca Raton restaurant on New Year's Day when she started choking.

Karlton Brown posted a video on Facebook saying the woman went into cardiac arrest at Morton's Steakhouse at 5050 Town Center Circle around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Brown and his husband, who are both CPR certified, said they jumped in and gave the woman CPR until the item was dislodged, saving her life.

"She lost consciousness," said Paul Fogarty-Brown. "And then her pulse, her heart stopped. And at that stage it was, pumping her heart, he was pumping her upper gastric trying to dislodge the food and stuff."

"She is completely purple, her forehead, her eyes, her lips, and I said to him quietly, 'We are not going to lose her, we are not going to lose her,'" said Brown.

Brown, who is a volunteer firefighter, has to go through CPR training every two years.

But Fogarty-Brown said they both like to go to basic life support training in order to be ready for any emergency.

Both said they would like to see more people go through CPR and BLS training. Brown said it would make a great New Year's resolution.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue said the woman was taken to Boca Regional Medical Center, where she's now in stable condition.

Fire Rescue officials said this is a great example of why everyone should get CPR and life support training.