Funding cuts leave shelves empty at Boca Helping Hands

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Since 1998, Boca Helping Hands has become one the largest nonprofit service providers in South Florida.

Executive Director, Andrew Hagen said the organization has 1,000 volunteers, serves five different locations with food distribution that goes to 35,000 families. Since last year Boca Helping hands has served more than 4.2 million meals across south Palm Beach County.

Hagan said their senior citizen recipients are the most significant and most meaningful.

"Many of them work their whole lives and find that their Social Security is not matching inflation," Hagan said.

Unfortunately, Boca Helping Hands started the year off with funding cuts, over time the cuts have lead to empty shelves. With less funding, the organization said, they will be serving less food to families.

President of Boca Raton Junior League, Victoria Matthews witnessed the empty shelves first hand. Junior League is an organization of women who's mission is promoting volunteerism and leadership.

Junior League jumped into action and hosted a food drive to help fill the shelves. So far, the group has raised more than 15,000 pounds of food.

Junior League and Boca Helping Hands still need help especially heading into the holiday season.

Matthews said they are still collecting food and donations for families.

If you are interested in helping, you can click here to purchase items from the organization's Amazon wishlist.