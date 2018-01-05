Crews battling house fire in Boca Raton

9:57 PM, Jan 4, 2018
42 mins ago

The incident happened in the 7500 block of Sierra Terrace E, inside the Sierra Del Mar East development.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Crews are on scene of a residential fire in Boca Raton Thursday evening.

The incident happened in the 7500 block of Sierra Terrace E, inside the Sierra Del Mar East development. 

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy black smoke, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

Officials reported the fire under control at about 10:15 p.m. 

Crews remain on scene checking for extensions.

No word on injuries. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top