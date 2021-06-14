Boca Raton's first dock and dine restaurant opens

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, FLA. -- As travel continues to pick up in South Florida, restaurants are exploring new ways to brings customers to the table.

That includes the brand new SeaSpray Inlet Grill in Boca Raton, which opened doors to the public as the city’s first ‘dock-and-dine' restaurant on Monday.

Executive Chef Kelley Randall is keen on bringing elevated Florida coastal cuisine to each guest and each plate served, using fresh, seasonal, engaging ingredients, and keeping both the menu and atmosphere approachable, calm and tropical.

SeaSpray offers an all-day menu of popular seasonal offerings for lunch, happy hour and dinner, with brunch to launch in the Fall.

The restaurant is located along the Boca Raton Inlet, so boaters can enjoy a bite to eat if they’re cruising near Lake Boca Raton.

“The City of Boca Raton has welcomed us with open arms into their community,” said Matthew Lane, managing director of SeaSpray Inlet Grill.

The SeaSpray Inlet Grill is nestled alongside the Waterstone Resort and Marina, a hotel location that has been a part of Boca Raton’s coastal landscape for nearly 50 years.

However, the dock-and-dine concept was not a part of Boca Raton’s boating scene until now.

“This was sort of a meeting of the minds during the pandemic,” said Lane. “The hotel and restaurants within the resort unfortunately all had to shut down for six months through to the pandemic, so it gave us an opportunity to really discuss with one another and brainstorm what's the world going to look like when we reopen.”

The restaurant also features a vibrant mural handpainted by Gabriela Benetar, a Venezuelan illustrator who studied at Boca Raton Museum Art School.

The green floral backdrop depicts the lush, tropical landscape of South Florida with rich colors that brighten up the patio.

Some of the signature dishes and desserts include: Smoked Fish Dip, Mahi Reuben, SeaSpray Burger, Campfire S’Mores, Key Lime Pie, and the Flourless Chocolate Cake.

SeaSpray Inlet Grill is located at 999 E Camino Real in Boca Raton.

For more information or to book a reservation, click here.

