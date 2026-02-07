Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boca Raton tennis coach arrested for sexual battery, investigators seeking more victims

Cemal Kaya, 18, was arrested Friday on one count of sexual battery and one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is seeking more victims, after a Boca Raton tennis coach was arrested for sexual battery involving a minor.

An investigation was initiated on Jan. 20, after allegations of sexual battery against a minor.

Investigators believe there are more victims and ask anyone with information to contact Detective V. Skuza at SkuzaV@pbso.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

