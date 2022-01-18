Watch
Lanes closed on I-95 northbound at Glades Road after fatal crash

All lanes are closed on I-95 northbound at Glades Road after a crash Tuesday morning.
Posted at 5:14 AM, Jan 18, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Most lanes are closed on I-95 northbound at Glades Road after a crash Tuesday morning.

One lane has opened up for traffic to move, but it's going slowly.

Officials say the fatal crash involved two vehicles and one rolled over.

Drivers heading northbound should get off I-95 at Palmetto Park then use Military Trail, Powerline Road or US-1 as alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

