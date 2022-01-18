Lanes closed on I-95 northbound at Glades Road after fatal crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Most lanes are closed on I-95 northbound at Glades Road after a crash Tuesday morning.

One lane has opened up for traffic to move, but it's going slowly.

Officials say the fatal crash involved two vehicles and one rolled over.

#BreakingTraffic: ALL Northbound lanes are blocked on I-95 at Glades. Deadly wreck. Get off at Palmetto Park. You can use Military Trail, Powerline or US1 as alternates. — WPTV Traffic (@wptvtraffic) January 18, 2022

Drivers heading northbound should get off I-95 at Palmetto Park then use Military Trail, Powerline Road or US-1 as alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

