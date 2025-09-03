3 people on board when boat caught fire in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton Fire Rescue responded to a call Wednesday morning at around 11:32 about a boat fire just offshore. Boca Raton Fire Boat 3, a Boca Police Department Marine Unit and Boca Raton Lifeguards all responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities found a 52-foot vessel on fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but units were able to contain the fire and put it out.

Authorities say there were three people on board when the fire started, but were picked up by a passing vessel before the fire got out of control.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.