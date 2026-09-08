Bridge replacement along County Line Road to close route for about a year

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Prep work is underway along County Line Road as utilities are being moved ahead of a bridge replacement project that will close the route for about a year, impacting residents in two counties.

The 50-year-old bridge, which also includes a pedestrian walkway, received a poor grade from the Florida Department of Transportation. Martin County began setting aside money for the project in 2019, and the County Commission approved the contract this June.

WATCH BELOW: County Line Road bridge closure to cause year-long detours

County Line Road bridge closing for year-long replacement project

Martin County Public Works Deputy Director Marc Aveni said the project is ready to move forward.

"We're ready to go. We have a contractor. We will begin this fall. It is a $7 million project. Most of the funding, over $6 million, is coming from the federal government and the state," Aveni said.

Aveni said the new bridge will bring several improvements.

"It will be much safer for both pedestrians and vehicles. It will take out this curve. It will also have some enhanced stormwater management. We know it's taken a while. We appreciate the community's patience," Aveni said.

The closure will isolate neighborhoods on either side of the Loxahatchee River. Once the bridge is completely shut down, Martin County Fire Rescue plans to establish a temporary fire station on the west side of the bridge in order to maintain emergency response capabilities.

George May, who lives on the east side of the bridge, said the closure will affect his daily routine.

"It'll make my commute longer by about 20 minutes," May said.

May said he and his wife have kayaked underneath the bridge and have seen its deterioration firsthand. He also said he wonders what will happen to the bus route his daughter takes to school.

Tequesta resident Sally Phillips acknowledged that change is never easy, but said she sees potential benefits ahead.

"There are some potential positives right?" WPTV reporter Jon Shainman asked.

Yes, there certainly are. We're going to have a significant travel decrease up and down our roads," Phillips said.

Once the bridge closes, it will be about a year before the new bridge is ready for traffic.

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