Speak Up for Kids gala raises over $200,000 for foster parents amid statewide drop in foster homes

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Speak Up for Kids raised more than $200,000 to help foster parents during a black-and-white gala in Palm Beach Gardens Saturday.

Local organization raises more than $200,000 for foster parent assistance

The organization provides support services for those who take in at-risk children, helping with transportation, medical care, and dental care.

The fundraiser, attended by 220 people, comes as the number of licensed foster homes in the state has dropped by 23% over the past two years.

WPTV's Dave Bohman was the master of ceremonies for the event.

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